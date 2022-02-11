The first peek of Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp is out! The actress today gave a glimpse of the ‘jail cells’ from her upcoming reality show and well it's badass. In the video, she talks about nepotism, B-grade strugglers, and more. FYI, 16 celeb contestants will be locked up in a ‘jail’ while competing with each other in tasks. The trailer of the show will be out on February 16.

