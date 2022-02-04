Taapsee Pannu received a rather special wish for her new film Looop Lapeta that released today (February 4). German actor Franka Potente, who starred in Run Lola Run, the film of which Looop Lapeta is the official remake, sent a video message for Taapsee and the team of the film. The actress posted the video on her Twitter handle.

Take A Look At The Video Below:

This makes it special looooooop number of times ! Thank you, Franka! It’s launch day for #LooopLapeta & here we have the OG Savi, loooped along to win our hearts 💚♾🧡#LooopLapeta streaming from today on #Netflix ! pic.twitter.com/UtiyWaEXZW — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 4, 2022

