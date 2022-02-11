Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt celebrate their wedding anniversary today (Feb 11). And on this special day, the wifey wished her man by sharing an unseen video of the actor pampering her by giving a foot massage. The video proves that the two are madly in love and made for each other.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maanayata Dutt (@maanayata)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)