On the occasion of International Women’s Day 2025, Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt took a moment to express his gratitude and love for the most important women in his life. Sharing a heartfelt post on social media, the actor paid tribute to his late mother, Nargis Dutt, his wife, Maanayata Dutt, and his daughters, Trishala Dutt and Iqra Dutt. Sanjay posted a series of four pictures featuring these remarkable women and captioned it, “The women in my life are my biggest blessings. Their love, care, and strength mean everything to me. Happy Women’s Day to my loves.” Chiranjeevi’s Special Women’s Day 2025 Tribute to Wife Surekha Konidela and ‘Heroines’ Tabu, Meena, Nadiya Moidu, Khushbu Sundar and Others Is Unmissable.

Sanjay Dutt’s Post on Women’s Day 2025

The women in my life are my biggest blessings. Their love, care, and strength mean everything to me. Happy Women’s Day to my loves ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZoDxqfGMTd — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 8, 2025

