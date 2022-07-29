Sanjay Dutt celebrates his 63rd birthday today (July 29). And well, on this very special occasion, it was wifey Maanayata Dutt who wished her man with an endearing message on social media. Maanayata shared a picture of Dutt sweating it out at the gym while wishing him on Instagram. She also called him a 'rockstar'. Sweet! Sanjay Dutt Birthday: From Khalnayak to Shamshera – 5 Negative Roles of the Brilliant Star That Are Wicked!

Maanayata Dutt Wishes Sanjay Dutt:

