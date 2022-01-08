Madhur Bhandarkar is the latest Bollywood celebrity who has been tested positive for COVID-19. The filmmaker took to social media and informed one and all that he has isolated himself and is experiencing mild symptoms. He also requested all those who have come in contact with him to get tested ASAP.

Madhur Bhandarkar Diagnosed With Coronavirus:

I have tested positive for Covid. Been Fully vaccinated but experiencing Mild symptoms. Have isolated myself. Those who came in contact with me in kindly get yourself tested. Please be safe & follow covid-19 protocols 🙏 — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) January 8, 2022

