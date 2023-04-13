Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said that there is no indication that Omicron variant XBB.1.16 is leading to severe infection among children. The Delhi Health Minister also assured that the government was closely monitoring the situation in the state. He also said that the state government was fully prepared to handle the Covid situation. What is ‘Arcturus’, New Variant Behind Surge in Covid-19 Cases in India? Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures.

