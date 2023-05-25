Amid the decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in India and across the globe, China is reportedly said to be dealing with a new wave of the XBB coronavirus variant. As per reports, the new XBB coronavirus variant could cause up to 65 million cases weekly. Multiple news reports suggest that the Chinese government authorities are rushing to increase the number of vaccines in order to fight against the latest omicron variants. China's 'Zero COVID-19' Response 'Completely Right', Highly Effective, Says New Premier Li Qiang.

China Witnessing New Wave of XBB Coronavirus Variant

BREAKING: China is dealing with new wave of XBB coronavirus variant that could cause up to 65 million cases weekly — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) May 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)