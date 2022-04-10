On the occasion of Siblings Day, Maliaka Arora took to Instagram to share a cute picture post with her younger sister, Amrita Arora. The actor is seen posing with Amrita in a throwback picture in pretty outfits.

Take A Look At The Post Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)