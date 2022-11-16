Mission Majnu is the upcoming spy-thriller starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. As per latest reports, Mission Majnu would skip theatrical release and directly head for OTT release. As per a report in Pinkvilla, the Shantanu Bagchi directorial will premiere on Netflix on January 18, 2023. An official annoucnement on the same is awaited. Mission Majnu: Rashmika Mandanna Shares Her Experience of Working With Sidharth Malhotra.

Mission Majnu OTT Release

