Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D’Souza's Mister Mummy trailer is finally out! Helmed by Shaad Ali, the story of the film revolves around Riteish's character who becomes pregnant and faces multiple challenges thereafter. The movie also stars Mahesh Manjrekar as a doctor and releases in theatres on November 11. Mister Mummy: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia Deshmukh Starrer Comedy Drama Goes on Floors.

Watch Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)