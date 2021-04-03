Santosh Sivan, an ace cinematographer and filmmaker, is back with his next project Mumbaikar which boasts of an eclectic cast. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi, Vikrant Massey, Sachin Khedekar, Sanjay Mishra, Ranvir Shorey and many more. The first poster of the film was released today which has all the main characters on the map of Mumbai while the sea link becomes the backdrop.

Check out the first poster of Mumbaikar...

