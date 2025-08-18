Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai today, August 18, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. Multiple videos surfaced online show waterlogging in Andheri, Sion, and Nalasopara, among other areas amid incessant rainfall in Mumbai. The heavy downpour also slowed vehicular movement on the Western Express Highway (WEH). A video shared by news agency ANI shows slow traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes the maximum city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash City After Overnight Downpour; IMD Issues Orange Alert, IndiGo Releases Travel Advisory.

Waterlogging Near Lokandwala Circle in Andheri

Water logging along Lokandwala circle in Andheri. #Mumbairains. pic.twitter.com/1NrTtSjODW — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 18, 2025

Traffic Movement Slow at Hindmata Junction

पाणी साचल्याने हिंदमाता जंक्शन (भोईवाडा) येथील वाहतूक संथ गतीने सुरू आहे. Traffic Movement Is Slow At Hindmata Junction (Bhoiwada) Due To Water Logging.#MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 18, 2025

Waterlogging in Different Parts of Mumbai

#WATCH Mumbai: Heavy rain causes waterlogging in many parts of the city. (Visuals from Gandhi Market Sion) pic.twitter.com/2Cu6rR0RIy — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Amid incessant rain, several parts of Mumbai witness waterlogging. Visuals from Nalasopara. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u7nMHpkiIb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 18, 2025

Traffic Is Moving Slowly, Says Mumbai Traffic Police

जुहू गल्ली बर्फीवाला रोड डी एन नगर (अंधेरी) येथे 1 फूट पाणी साचले असून वाहतूक मंद गतीने चालू आहे. #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 18, 2025

Water Accumulates on Several Roads Across Mumbai

वाकोला ब्रिज उतरण पानबाई स्कुल दक्षिणवाहिनी आणि हयात जंक्शन येथे एक फूट पाणी साचले आहे. आणि खार सबवे येथे अर्धा फूट पाणी साचले आहे .त्यामुळे वाहतूक मंद गतीने चालू आहे . #MTPTrafficUpdate — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) August 18, 2025

Slow Vehicular Movement on Western Express Highway

#WATCH | Maharashtra: The traffic slows down on Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes Mumbai city. pic.twitter.com/RXfqj5UpXP — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2025

