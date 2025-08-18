Heavy rainfall continued to lash Mumbai today, August 18, causing waterlogging and traffic jams in several parts of the city. Multiple videos surfaced online show waterlogging in Andheri, Sion, and Nalasopara, among other areas amid incessant rainfall in Mumbai. The heavy downpour also slowed vehicular movement on the Western Express Highway (WEH). A video shared by news agency ANI shows slow traffic on the Western Express Highway near Vile Parle as heavy rain lashes the maximum city. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the city today, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places. Mumbai Rains News: Heavy Rainfall Continues To Lash City After Overnight Downpour; IMD Issues Orange Alert, IndiGo Releases Travel Advisory.

Waterlogging Near Lokandwala Circle in Andheri

Traffic Movement Slow at Hindmata Junction

Waterlogging in Different Parts of Mumbai

Traffic Is Moving Slowly, Says Mumbai Traffic Police

Water Accumulates on Several Roads Across Mumbai

Slow Vehicular Movement on Western Express Highway

