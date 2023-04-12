Nawazuddin Siddiqui, embroiled in a matrimonial dispute with estranged wife Aaliya, had requested the Bombay HC to permanently restrain Aaliya and his brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui from making any remarks that would defame him. The actor had even filed defamation suit seeking Rs 100 crore damages from the two for making defamatory remarks against him. As per latest reports, the Bombay HC has directed Nawazuddin’s brother to take down ‘any allegedly defamatory posts’ made against him. He has also been told to ‘not put out any further posts against Siddiqui for the purpose of amicable settlement’, reports Bar & Bench. Nawazuddin Siddiqui Files Rs 100 Crore Defamation and Harassment Case Against Ex Wife Aaliya and Brother Shamas.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Defamation Case Update

Justice RI Chagla directs brothers along with their lawyers to remain present in his chamber on May 3, 2023, to discover possibility of settlement. #BombayHighCourt #nawazuddinsiddiqui — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) April 12, 2023

