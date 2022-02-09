Nawazuddin Siddiqui's No Land’s from acclaimed filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has won the coveted Prix du Public (fiction film audience) award at the 28th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema in France on Tuesday.

Check Out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Tweet Below:

Our film “No Land’s Man” has just won the “Prix du Public” Award at Vesoul International Film Festival. Congratulations to the team #NoLandsMan my costar #MeganMitchell Director #MostofaSarwarFarooki & our EP @arrahman #MoreToGo pic.twitter.com/hLHDnsu2SY — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) February 9, 2022

