All We Imagine as Light (AWIAL), directed by Payal Kapadia, is earning worldwide recognition for her film. It all began with the Cannes Film Festival 2024, where the Malayalam film bagged the Grand Prix award, creating history. The movie was introduced as a limited release before opening worldwide in November 2024. After securing a nomination at the BAFTA 2025, AWIAL, starring Kani Kusruti, Divya Prabha and Chhaya Kadam in lead roles, has now been nominated for the inaugural edition of the Network for the Promotion of Asia Pacific Cinema (NETPAC) Aruna Vasudev award for Best Asia Pacific Film. The winner will be announced at the 31st FICA (Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema) in Vesoul, France, on February 18, 2025. ‘All We Imagine As Light’ Movie Review: ‘Spirit of Mumbai’ Gets Poignant Reality Check in Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha’s Beautifully Haunting Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

‘All We Imagine As Light’ Nominated for Best Asia Pacific Film at FICA 2025

celebrating the diversity of Asia Pacific cinema, will be announced at the 31st Festival International des Cinemas d'Asie de Vesoul, France, on 18th February. Congratulations to the nominees for the best film, which includes Payal Kapadia's #AllWeImagineAsLight. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/frxZ8Aei5l — উৎপল বৰপূজাৰী Utpal Borpujari (@UtpalBorpujari) January 31, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)