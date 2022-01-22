Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband-actor, Rishi Kapoor, on their wedding anniversary today with a love-filled post. She took to Instagram and shared a series of throwback clicks from The Kapil Sharma Show that sees them together in a jolly mood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by neetu Kapoor. Fightingfyt (@neetu54)

