Neha Dhupia took to social media at midnight to wish her husband Angad Bedi a happy birthday, despite him already being asleep with their daughter Mehr. In a playful video, Neha sings "Happy Birthday" while Angad and Mehr slumber peacefully. "The mandatory midnight wish," she wrote, "I love you soooo much that I did nt wake up! Happy birthday my love, my life, my world @angadbedi." Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and Kids Prep for Christmas, Show Off Their Decorated XMas Tree (Watch Video).

Neha Dhupia's Cute Wish for Husband:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Dhupia (@nehadhupia)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)