Indian badminton star and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu got engaged to Venkata Datta Sai on Saturday, December 14. The event, marked by a charming “Miss to Mrs” theme, saw Sindhu sharing a heartfelt message on Instagram. She got engaged to Venkata Datta Sai, an IT professional from Hyderabad. Following the engagement, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan Navya Naveli Nanda, Mrunal Thakur and Neha Dhupia quickly took to social media to congratulate the couple. Navya posted a sweet message, while Neha shared her best wishes for Sindhu’s future. PV Sindhu Gets Engaged to Venkata Datta Sai, Star Shuttler Shares Adorable Picture From Ceremony (See Post).

