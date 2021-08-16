Rhea Kapoor tied the knot with Karan Boolani on August 14. The couple kept the wedding a low-key affair with family and few near ones invited for the grand occasion. Now, finally, Rhea has shared a picture-perfect moment from her shaadi as it sees the two madly in love. Do not miss the heart-melting caption.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)