Nysa Devgan’s pictures with Janhvi Kapoor and other friends have gone viral across social media platforms after Orhan Awatramani shared on Instagram. They all can be seen having a great time together in Amsterdam. Take a look at the pictures here! Nysa Devgn Chills With Cousin Daanish Gandhi as She Enjoys Summer in London (View Pics).

Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Orhan Awatramani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry1)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)