The enthu-cutlet of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh is making headlines right now, as an amusing old video of the actor is spreading like wildfire on the internet. In the throwback clip, Singh can be seen dancing with great energy. He is jumping up and down and moving around the stage. At one point, he loses his balance and falls inside a dhol. This hilarious video of Ranveer has gotten "Dhindhora Baje Re" makeover from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani and it syncs really well. RRKPK Song 'Dhindhora Baje Re': Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt Dance Their Hearts Out In Durga Puja Track (Watch Video).

Ranveer Singh's Old Video Gets RRKPK Makeover:

Watch "Dhindhora Baje Re" Song Below:

