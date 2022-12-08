Karan Johar took to Instagram today (Dec 8) and wished veteran star, Dharmendra on his 87th birthday. The filmmaker shared pics of the superstar from Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's sets while wishing him on the special day. "Its been an honour, pleasure and privilege to direct you Dharamji," wrote KJo on social media. Dharmendra Birthday: Bobby Deol Wishes His Father With Pic of the Duo Along With Grandson Karan Deol (View Post).

Karan Johar Wishes Dharmendra:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)