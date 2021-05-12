Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra took to Twitter and lauded the efforts of all the nurses on International Nurses Day 2021. He mentioned how they work round the clock to keep us healthy. Well, don't we all need such positive words in these testing times?

Have a look:

Every day, while most of us are staying at home, nurses are working round the clock to keep us healthy. They have always been, and will continue to be, crucial to our well-being. Thank you to all the nurses for working tirelessly to save lives... Happy #InternationalNursesDay 🙏🏼 — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) May 12, 2021

