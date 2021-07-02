Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother and co-producer Shobha Kapoor have been invited to be part of Academy Award's Class of 2021. They are joining the list of new members that also include Andra Day, Maria Bakalova, Eiza González, Henry Golding, Vanessa Kirby, Robert Pattinson among others.

See the entire list of new invitees in the tweet below:

It's time to announce our new members! Meet the Class of 2021. https://t.co/17gbIEXOzJ #WeAreTheAcademy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) July 1, 2021

