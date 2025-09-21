Formula One title leader Oscar Piastri had a disappointing ending after the McLaren driver crashed out of the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 on Sunday, September 21. Oscar Piastri lost control at Turn Five during the first lap, and he hit the wall after locking up at Turn Six. Luckily, the star racer was unhurt. Oscar Piastri entered the Azerbaijan GP with a 31-point lead over his teammate Lando Norris. Oscar Piastri Wins F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2025, Rookie Isack Hadjar Earns First-Ever Formula One Podium Finish.

Oscar Piastri Crashes Out on First Lap of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

