Red Bull racing driver Max Verstappen won the F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025 race on Sunday, September 21, after a chaotic finish. Mercedes driver George Russell and Williams' Carlos Sainz bagged the second and third spots on the podium at the Baku City Circuit. In a dramatic finish, Formula One title leader and McLaren driver Oscar Piastri crashed out on the opening lap. The McLaren driver lost control at Turn Five and locked up heading into Turn Six, where he slammed into the wall. Thankfully, Oscar Piastri walked away unhurt. McLaren’s Oscar Piastri Crashes Out on First Lap of F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025, Formula One Title Leader Drops To Last (Watch Video).

Max Verstappen Wins F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2025

