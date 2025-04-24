The terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam region has left the entire country enraged. Celebrities from across different industries have offered their condolences to the 26 innocent civilians, mostly tourists, who lost their lives in the horrifying shooting. Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre also condemned the attack through an emotional post on Instagram on April 24. Sharing the names of the people who lost their lives, the actress wrote beautifully about how "families, friends, honeymooners, and children" who came to enjoy the valley's beauty were welcomed with something unexpected. She wrote, "What was meant to be a memorable day for them, turned into headlines and bodycounts. Not soldiers, not combatants, just people on holiday. Caught in a conflict that was never teirs. How much times must this place lose before its allowed to just be?" Check out her post below. Pahalgam Terror Attack: Salman Khan Grieves Over Loss of Innocent Lives in Kashmir, Says ‘Heaven on Planet Earth Turning Into Hell’ (View Post).

Sonali Bendre on Pahalgam Terror Attack

