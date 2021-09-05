Pankaj Tripathi celebrates his 45th birthday on Sunday (September 5). The most versatile and talented actor of the Bollywood industry. He is one of the outstanding actors of Indian cinema who never fails to surprise his fans with perfection in every roles. The Mirzapur actor is an absolute blessing for the industry as he always slays each and every role whenever he steps into a movie or series. So, to mark his special day fans couldn't keep calm, Twitter is full on with lovely wishes for the King of Webseries! Have a look. Pankaj Tripathi Birthday Special: 7 Memorable Characters the Sacred Games Actor Has Gifted Us That We Are Quite Thankful For!
Check Out the Tweets Below:
Bajao Bajao!!
Since it's #PankajTripathi sir's birthday pic.twitter.com/ZtFssi0noi
— Parth (@X__Parth) September 5, 2021
Hahaha!!
💫✨Happiest B'day...😍⭐ #PankajTripathi sir....❤️✨
Everyone :- Sir party chahiye!
Meanwhile - @TripathiiPankaj
Ji...😁 pic.twitter.com/NqpCoBPN0p
— SHRADDHAHOLIC SK🧡🇮🇳 (@ayushraholic_sk) September 5, 2021
Greatest Of All!!
Greatest father a sweetest vilain of bollywood industry actor shri Pankaj Tripathi , wish you very Happy Birthday ,
💖💖💕💕💓#pankajtripathi pic.twitter.com/0ESSFwXnqq
— infinity overthinking (@jugrafiyaaaa_) September 5, 2021
Yus!!
His reputation defines his Worth.
Happy birthday @TripathiiPankaj Sir 🙏🏻❤
#PankajTripathi#happybirthdaypankajtripathi pic.twitter.com/eKncmIsVMR
— Shubam Sharma (@shubam_dm) September 5, 2021
A Teacher Like Him!!
We all need a teacher like Pankaj Tripathi💛#HappyTeachersDay #HappyBirthdayPankajTripathi ❤️#ColourYellowProductions #TeachersDay #PankajTripathi #Newton pic.twitter.com/jj9kVQJKb2
— Colour Yellow Productions (@cypplOfficial) September 5, 2021
Don!!
Happy Birthday Don ..
When someone asked party for his birthday#PankajTripathi #Mirzapur pic.twitter.com/uppWlqhs8X
— Shashank Suresh (@ShashankSures14) September 5, 2021
