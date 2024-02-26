Music legend Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 after battling a prolonged illness. His daughter Nayyab Udhas took to her Instagram account to share the heartbreaking news with everyone. The sudden demise of the Ghazal icon has left everyone in shock and disbelief. Fans took to their social media handles to express their sorrow over the news and also offer condolences. Check out Twitterati's reaction to the legendary musician's death here. Legendary Singer Pankaj Udhas Passes Away at 73 Due to Prolonged Illness, Daughter Nayaab Confirms Heartbreaking News – Read Statement.

‘One of India’s Best Known Ghazal and Playback Singer’ Says a Fan

Another Fan Said ‘His Soulful Melodies Touched Hearts’

RIP Pankaj Udhas

Another Fan Says ‘Hope You Make Heaven Lyrical With Your Melodies’

End of an Era

Om Shanti

RIP Musical Legend

