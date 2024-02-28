The late Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26 following a prolonged illness, is set to be commemorated in a prayer meeting scheduled for March 2 in Mumbai. Nayaab Udhas, daughter of the revered singer, took to Instagram to announce the event on behalf of the Udhas family. The gathering will be held on the rooftop of the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Nayaab Udhas provided comprehensive details about the forthcoming prayer meet, aiming to honour her father's cherished memory and legacy. Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Late Ghazal Legend Receives State Honours As Band and Troops Give Him a Heroic Farewell (Watch Video).

Pankaj Udhas Prayer Meet Date and Time:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nayaab Udhas (@nayaabudhas)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)