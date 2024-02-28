The late Pankaj Udhas, who passed away on February 26 following a prolonged illness, is set to be commemorated in a prayer meeting scheduled for March 2 in Mumbai. Nayaab Udhas, daughter of the revered singer, took to Instagram to announce the event on behalf of the Udhas family. The gathering will be held on the rooftop of the Trident Hotel at Nariman Point from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Nayaab Udhas provided comprehensive details about the forthcoming prayer meet, aiming to honour her father's cherished memory and legacy. Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Late Ghazal Legend Receives State Honours As Band and Troops Give Him a Heroic Farewell (Watch Video).