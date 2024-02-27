Ghazal icon Pankaj Udhas passed away on February 26 following a prolonged illness at the age of 72, shattering the hearts of millions. On February 27, eminent personalities from different walks of life visited his residence to pay their final respects. Among them was Bollywood actress Vidya Balan. A video of the actress arriving at the funeral of the late Ghazal icon is now surfacing online. In the video, a fan is rushing towards the actress, insisting on a selfie. However, someone from the actress's team resisted the man to click the selfie. Throughout the incident, Vidya remained composed and gracious, choosing not to react to the fan's untimely request. Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Late Ghazal Legend Receives State Honours As Band and Troops Give Him a Heroic Farewell (Watch Video).

Check Out the Video Here:

