The late ghazal singer, Pankaj Udhas, who passed away after his battle with cancer, was given a state funeral in Mumbai on Tuesday. The band and troops gave him a hero’s farewell. His mortal remains were wrapped in tricolour at his residence, 6A, Hill Side in Mumbai. The visuals show the band and troops giving a farewell to the ghazal legend. His mortal remains were brought to his residence by an ambulance from the Breach Candy hospital. Pankaj Udhas Funeral: Shankar Mahadevan and Zakir Hussain Pay Last Respects to the Ghazal Maestro (Watch Video).

The videos showed a portrait of Pankaj Udhas kept in the garden area of his house. His family members, close ones, paid their last respects to the Padma Shri awardee. Ahead of the funeral, his colleagues from the industry, including Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, visited his residence to pay their last respects.

Pankaj Udhas Funeral

The funeral occurred between 3 pm and 5 pm. on Tuesday at the Hindu crematorium in the Worli area of Mumbai. Earlier, his daughter Nayaab Udhas shared the details of his funeral. The note, shared on social media, reads, "With a very heavy heart, we are saddened to inform you of his demise on February 26, 2024 due to a prolonged illness. The funeral occurred on Tuesday, February 27, from 3 to 5 p.m. Venue: Hindu crematorium, Worli (Mumbai) Landmark: Opp. Four Seasons Dr E Moses Rd. Worli...The Udhas Family.

