Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be the hot new couple of B-town. Although the two have not made their relationship official, they have neither denied it. Parineeti and Raghav who have been spotted together on numerous occasions are rumoured to get engaged in Delhi on May 13. Amid these rumours, the actress and the AAP leader were photographed at the Mumbai Airport today as they were jetting off together to Delhi. Parineeti Chopra To Get Engaged to Raghav Chadha on May 13 in Delhi – Reports.

Parineeti Chopra & Raghav Chadha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)