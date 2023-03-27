After Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha were spotted together in Mumbai few days back, speculations were rife that the duo are all set to get married soon. Now, adding fuel to the fire, on weekend, the actress was spotted making her way to designer Manish Malhotra's home. With this, many fans wondered if Pari went to MM to discuss about her engagement and wedding outfits. What do you think? Parineeti Chopra Dating AAP Leader Raghav Chadha? Actress Sparks Romance Rumours After Spotted Having Lunch With Politician (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra at Manish Malhotra's Home:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Parineeti Chopra With Raghav Chadha:

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, pic.twitter.com/HnQJOW8xXV — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)