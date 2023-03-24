Has Parineeti Chopra found love? Well, after the actress was spotted hanging out with AAP Leader Raghav Chadha, netizens feel that the duo are seeing each other. FYI, Parineeti and Raghav were seen together two days in a row. However, as per India Today, the two are just friends and have also studied together at the London School of Economics. Well, what do you think? Parineeti Chopra Becomes a Master Scuba Diver After 9 Years of Rigorous Training (Watch Video).

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Clicked Together:

Raghav Chadha & Parineeti Chopra spotted together at a restaurant in Mumbai, pic.twitter.com/HnQJOW8xXV — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) March 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)