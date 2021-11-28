After dating for a decade, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar Rao decided to take their relationship to the next level. The couple tied the knot on November 15 in a traditional ceremony in Chandigarh. Patralekhaa’s sister Parnalekha has shared adorable pictures from the former’s wedding reception and also penned a heartwarming note for her. She writes, “We look alike; we sound alike; we have the same triggers; we are twins separated by only 4 years. My sister, Goldie, you are a beautiful person inside out. You made a beautiful bride.”

Parnalekha With Patralekhaa

