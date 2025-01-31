One of Bollywood's most loved power couples, Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa, recently set the internet abuzz with a cryptic post. Some guessed that it was regarding an upcoming project, while others predicted that the couple would share an announcement about their pregnancy. The Stree 2 star and his wife have finally set the record straight by sharing the much-awaited news. Taking to their Instagram handle on January 31, the duo unveiled their new production banner, Kampa Films. In their caption, they revealed that the word 'Kampa' is a combination of both their mother's names. The announcement video introducing us to the production banner saw the couple's late Yorkie, Gaga. RajKummar Rao and Patralekhaa Clarify ‘We Are Not Becoming Parents Yet’ Over Their Cryptic Instagram Post.

Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa Announce Production House Kampa Film

