Bollywood's power couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who recently announced their production label Kampa Film, visited the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 in UP's Prayagraj. After taking a dip in the holy Triveni Sangam, the duo met Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Dr Swami Laxminarayan Tripathi at the Kinnar Akhara. Sharing pictures from their meeting, Dr Laxminarayan Tripathi revealed that she spoke to the actors about making more films on the LGBTQ community to raise awareness using cinema as a medium. Check out her post below. ‘Toaster’ Teaser: Rajkummar Rao’s Obsession With ‘INR 5000’ Toaster Sparks Hilarious Mayhem in Netflix’s Upcoming Dark Comedy (Watch Video).

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa Meet Acharya Swami Laxminarayan Tripathi at Kinnar Akhara

