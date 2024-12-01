It's a star-studded night on December 1 as the 5th edition of the Filmfare OTT Awards is currently underway. This grand gala honours the finest talents in the OTT space, celebrating the achievements of actors, filmmakers, writers, musicians, and technicians. The event promises a night of excitement, with the who's who of the entertainment industry in attendance. Among the stars spotted at the event are Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Huma Qureshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Verma, Sanya Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha, Manish Malhotra, Divya Dutta, and many others. Filmfare OTT Awards 2023: Alia Bhatt, Manoj Bajpayee, Sonakshi Sinha, Karishma Tanna, Vijay Varma Win Big, See Full List of Winners Here.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Huma Qureshi

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

Manish Malhotra

Divya Dutta

Sonakshi Sinha

Sanjana Sanghi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Verma, Fardeen Khan

