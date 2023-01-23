Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham's actioner Pathaan is the next big release in Bollywood and the advance booking of the YRF film is in full flow as it is slated to hit the big screens on January 25. Now, trade analyst Sumit Kadel reports that Pathaan is all set to break the advance ticket sales record of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War by today or tomorrow and might even break Yash's KGF Chapter 2 record as well. Shah Rukh Khan Urges Fans To Watch Pathaan in Theatres and Fight Piracy, Says ‘The Power Is in Your Hands’.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Pathaan Advance booking is expected to escalate big time today. It’ll break #War Pre Sale record of 4 lakh tickets at PIC [ Day -1 ) by tonight or max tomorrow noon. #KGF2 all time record of 5.15 lakh ( PP ) tickets [ Day-1 ] should be surpassed by tomorrow night. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/rMGlxqqsfA — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 23, 2023

