Pathaan is unstoppable at the box office! Well, as the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's spy thriller has managed to earn Rs 1020 crore (gross) worldwide in just 33 days at the ticket window. Having said that, the movie collected Rs 636 crore in India whereas Rs 384 crore in overseas market. The YRF flick stars John Abraham as the villain. Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 33: Shah Rukh Khan's Spy Thriller Mints Rs 525.76 Crore in India!

Pathaan Box Office Update:

Pathaan fever continues to win hearts across! ❤️ Book your tickets for #Pathaan NOW - https://t.co/SD17p6x9HI | https://t.co/VkhFng6vBj Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/e09tOTAAwo — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) February 27, 2023

