Shah Rukh Khan is making sure his next, Pathaan opens to a bumper opening at the box office and so today went the #AskSRK session route on Twitter. During the same, when a fan asked if he is planning to visit theatres in Telugu states during the film's release, to which SRK had a smart answer. "Yeah if Ram Charan takes me," King Khan replied. Shah Rukh Khan Reveals His Favourite Song During #AskSRK Session and It's 'Stand By Me', Listen to the Full Song That has a Ra.One Connection!

Shah Rukh Khan During #AskSRK:

Yeah if Ram Charan takes me!! https://t.co/LoaE4POU79 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

