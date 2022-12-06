The makers of Shah Rukh Khan, Deeepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer Pathaan dropped a new poster from the film today. Featuring SRK holding a shotgun in long hairdo and bearded look, the picture is a treat for King Khan's fans. Have a look. Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan’s Shirtless Pictures Flaunting His Washboard Abs From The Sets Of His Upcoming Film Go Viral.

Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan:

He always gets a shotgun to the fight! 💥 #Pathaan Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/yFUyy2aMpr — Yash Raj Films (@yrf) December 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)