The first song from Pathaan titled “Besharam Rang” will be out on December 12 at 11am. Shah Rukh Khan shared Deepika Padukone’s jaw-dropping look in monokini as he shared this amazing news with fans on Twitter. While sharing it, he tweeted saying, “#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December!” Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, John Abraham's Actioner Shot in 8 Countries, Reveals Director Siddharth Anand.

Pathaan First Song Besharam Rang

#BesharamRang ka waqt aa gaya hai… almost! Song out on 12th December! https://t.co/F4TpXiidWz Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/XMgCTbRECI — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 9, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)