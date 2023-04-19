YRF has officially dropped Pathaan x Tiger Theme song and it's superb. With an aim to entice fans, the makers of the spy universe released a 2.35 minute video which sees Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in one frame. The music of the kickass track is scored by Sanchit Balhara, Ankit Balhara and Julius Packiam. The clip shows iconic fighting scene between Salman and SRK from Pathaan. Tiger 3, War 2, Tiger vs Pathaan - All You Need to Know About YRF Spy Universe's Upcoming Films Starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan!

Watch Pathaan x Tiger Theme:

