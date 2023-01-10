Legendary cinematographer and special effects expert, Peter Pereira is no more. He was best known for his works in films like Mr India, Border, Ajooba among others. Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and mourned the demise of the artist and also revealed how he had met him on Amitabh Bachchan's films set when he was a kid. Vikram Gokhale Dies at 77; Veteran Actor of Marathi and Hindi Cinema Has Passed Away in Pune.

Abhishek Bachchan Mourns Peter Pereira's Death:

Our industry lost a legend today. #PeterPereira was a pioneer in Cinematography in our films. One of the greatest! I remember him fondly from the sets of my father’s films that I visited as a child. Kind, loving, dignified and brilliant. Rest in Peace, sir. — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) January 10, 2023

