Phone Bhoot starring Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi released in theatres today (November 4). Helmed by Gurmmeet Singh, the horror-comedy revolves around ghost (played by Kat) who approaches two self-proclaimed ghostbusters with a business deal. Having said that, this is also the very first time the trio is sharing the screen space together. Now, audiences who have watched the movie has given their verdict and it's hit. Check out what netizens have to say about Phone Bhoot. Phone Bhoot X Chacha Chaudhary! Katrina Kaif’s Horror-Comedy To Feature in Indian Comic Series (View Post).

'Entertaining'

#PhoneBhoot ⭐️⭐️⭐️🌟 ( 3.5) Unique & thoroughly entertaining Horror Comedy that boasts of HILARIOUS one liners. Film Subject is narrated like a meme & has some really funny pop culture references. Powered by smart writing #KatrinaKaif #Ishaan & #Siddhant excelled in comedy. pic.twitter.com/D2aZF76Gma — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 4, 2022

'Amazing'

'Hilarious'

#PhoneBhoot interval: Little different from regular horror comedy. Pop Culture references are hilarious. The duo of #SiddhantChaturvedi and #IshaanKhatter Are hilarious. Script is surprisingly self-aware 😅😅. Mirzapur and #KatrinaKaif slice ad 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/dF0mgkpHus — Arnav Mishra (@ArnavMishra7891) November 4, 2022

'Crazy'

Finished the first half of #PhoneBhoot and the audience is on the floor. 😂😂😭😭😭 This movie is crazy mad. The pop culture references, Katrina's slice ad reference and many such crazy moments made everyone scream. 😂😂 Interval pe the audience went crazy !!! — Satts (@satyheree) November 4, 2022

'Paisa Vasool'

Finally finished FDFS of PHONEBHOOT! Didn't had great expectations but it turned out to be a complete entertainer! Full paisa vasool💯 Go for it if you wanna have a good time!#KatrinaKaif#IshaanKhatter#SiddhantChaturvedi#PhoneBhoot #PhoneBhootReview pic.twitter.com/0MI2DCAR4F — ❤ (@i_akks) November 4, 2022

