Recently, Pakistani journalist Sabahat Zakariya shared an picture of Teji Bachchan (Teji Harivansh Rai Srivastava Bachchan), actor Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan's mother. The image was clicked during a play at Lahore College in the year 1937. Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Late Mother Teji Bachchan on Her Death Anniversary, Recalls Her Final Moments.

Check The Post Here:

For any of my followers who have been to Lahore College. A picture from a play staged in 1937. The girl circled in blue is Amitabh Bachan’s mother. pic.twitter.com/eZxz9NL3QD — Sabahat Zakariya (@sabizak) March 1, 2023

