Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are expecting their first chid together. The couple announced the good news in August 2022 and since then are on cloud nine. Now, on September 18, preggers Bipasha took to Instagram story and shared a video which sees her relishing jalebis. The actress captioned the clip, "Finally some sugar craving." Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Announce Pregnancy; Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump in Stunning Photoshoot!

Check It Out:

Bipasha Basu Instagram

